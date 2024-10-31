Bookmarks | Elon Musk’s employees don’t share his politics

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Elon Musk’s employees don’t share his politics: Elon Musk’s employees may share his vision of colonising Mars, building electric robo-taxis, implanting brain chips and digging holes. But they don’t share his politics. Read more on Semafor . DM

Apple Silicon Macs will get their ultimate gaming test with Cyberpunk 2077: Cyberpunk 2077, optimised for Apple Silicon, is set for a Mac release, marking a major test for Apple’s gaming capabilities. Available as the Ultimate Edition, it includes the Phantom Liberty expansion. Apple aims to expand Mac’s AAA game library, despite the game’s high demands on hardware and use of advanced graphics technology. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

Starlink Mini review: space internet goes ultraportable: The Starlink Mini, a portable, US$599 satellite internet terminal by SpaceX, offers reliable connectivity for remote work and travel. Weighing 1.16kg and fitting in a backpack, it provides 30–50W energy-efficient performance, even when hiking or driving. Though slower than the standard Starlink, it’s ideal for off-grid lifestyles needing dependable internet. Now if only we could get Starlink in South Africa… Read more on The Verge . DM

There’s a better way to walk for exercise: Walking properly for exercise requires focusing on form and core engagement, and avoiding overstriding. Keeping your chin up and shoulders relaxed reduces tension. For a brisk pace, aim for a “talk test” intensity. Proper footwear – roomy yet snug – supports longer walks, beneficial for bone health and mental well-being. Avid walkers find it improves fitness and reduces stress. Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). DM

‘Sickening’ Molly Russell chatbots found on Character.ai: Chatbot versions of the teenagers Molly Russell and Brianna Ghey – 14-year-old Russel committed suicide in 2017 and 16-year-old Ghey was slain by two other teenagers in 2023 – have been found on Character.ai, a platform that allows users to create digital versions of people. The company is already being sued by the mother of a teenage boy who she claims killed himself after becoming obsessed with an AI chatbot. The story raises important questions about content moderation in the AI era. Read more on BBC News . NN

OpenAI’s transcription tool hallucinates. Hospitals are using it anyway: An Associated Press investigation revealed that OpenAI’s Whisper transcription tool creates fabricated text in medical and business settings despite warnings against such use. More on Wired (soft paywall). TS