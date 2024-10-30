Ford sees spike in interest in NEVs among South African car buyers

As many as 40% of South African consumers are looking to purchase some form of electrified vehicle in the next five years, with most looking to get a hybrid solution.

This is according to a survey done by car manufacturer Ford, which conducted the research in multiple markets, including South Africa, to inform its strategy around so-called new-energy vehicles, or NEVs.

“The research highlights the need for continued efforts to educate the public about electrified vehicles and address concerns about cost, range and infrastructure, and promote the benefits of electric mobility,” said Sunil Sewmohan, executive director of product marketing at Ford South Africa.

Twenty percent of respondents to Ford’s survey said they were concerned about unreliable power supply

According to the research, South African consumers have good familiarity with EVs, with many respondents describing them as “fun to drive”, “cool”, “sporty” and “easy to own”. Only 19% of survey respondents admitted ever driving an EV, with 30% saying they have at least been in one and 70% saying they have only read about them.

Charging infrastructure was found to be the key concern for South African motorists when it comes to EV adoption. Nearly half of respondents said they were not aware of any public charging stations within 20km of their home, with most naming service stations as their preferred location for charging sites. Shopping centres and office buildings were second and third in preference, respectively.

Despite a 200-day plus respite from load shedding, many South Africans still consider the stability of the power grid to be a major stumbling block to EV adoption. Twenty percent of respondents to Ford’s survey said they were concerned about unreliable power supply.

Charging network

“According to almost three-quarters of those surveyed, possible future load shedding in South Africa would impact the decision to choose a battery EV,” Ford said.

The lack of a widely accessible charging network and fears about grid stability may be the reason most survey respondents showed a preference for hybrids, while plug-in hybrids came second with pure battery EVs falling into third place.

“There are still ‘myth-conceptions’ giving some potential buyers pause for thought. For instance, just under 40% of respondents believe charging an electric vehicle at home is as expensive as filling up petrol-powered vehicle,” said Ford. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

