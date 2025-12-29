Why banks and insurers need a single decisioning brain as pressures collide

The banking, financial services and insurance sector is navigating an unprecedented convergence of economic and regulatory pressures.

Rising cost-of-living pressures, household cash-flow stress, regulatory expansion and new risks linked to climate, fraud, conduct and geopolitical volatility all converge to create a perfect economic storm.

Socio-political shifts mean that customers now expect greater transparency, demonstrable concern for their financial health and visibly impactful business conduct. It’s little wonder that most institutions find their ability to adapt legacy systems outpaced by the speed of change.

Many financial institutions still treat decisions as separate projects in marketing, risk, fraud and operations. The result is a jerry-rigged web of disconnected models, policies and channel-specific workflows that compete for the same customer and often create conflicting outcomes. Yet, fintech competition, generative artificial intelligence, real-time channels and API-driven architectures are forcing banks and insurers to rethink how decisions are made across the enterprise.

As the industry moves away from siloed technologies and towards a single architecture with a single decision engine, enterprise customer decisioning presents a transformative opportunity. This model delivers consistent, explainable decisions across marketing, risk, fraud and service, and helps BFSI leaders run the business they have today while building the business they need tomorrow.

Because customers experience the whole organisation, not individual systems, banks and insurers need a single decisioning brain that understands context, weighs risk and value, and chooses the next best action in real time, regardless of the channel.

Enterprise customer decisioning futureproofs businesses

SAS’s integrated approach to enterprise customer decisioning helps BFSI organisations futureproof their businesses. Instead of building one model per campaign or product, our approach brings together rules, models and behavioural signals – such as customer behaviour, credit risk, fraud indicators and service history – into a common framework that evaluates them collectively.

This approach supports a shift from channel-centric thinking to customer-centric outcomes. It allows a bank or insurer to approach every interaction with a view to making the best decision for an individual customer in the moment, given their risk appetite, regulatory obligations and long-term relationship.

The benefits are more than commercial. A consistent decisioning layer helps institutions meet demands for transparency, demonstrating fairness, traceability and regulatory compliance. It allows organisations to show how each decision was made, which data were used and which policies were applied.

Identify intent and risk early

Predictive analytics and machine-learning models inside the decisioning platform can identify intent and risk earlier in the customer journey. For example, propensity models may flag which customers are most likely to respond to a retention offer, while risk models highlight which applicants require additional checks before approval.

Hyper-personalisation aligns every decision across marketing, risk, fraud and service so that customers feel recognised and treated fairly, whether they are opening an account, filing a claim or restructuring debt.

It also becomes possible to orchestrate decisions across channels, including mobile apps, contact centres, the web, branches and partner touchpoints. This helps eliminate conflicting messages, such as a collections call arriving after a renewal offer or a high-risk transaction being approved in one channel only to be blocked in another.

Scaling instant response time

Real-time decisioning meets customers’ expectations for instant responses in a way that batch-based processes simply cannot. In modern BFSI, real-time has become the baseline, whether it’s responding to a loan application or a transaction dispute.

Enterprise customer decisioning gives banks and insurers the ability to evaluate context and risk in near-instant timeframes, then trigger the right action. It can help financial institutions increase cross-sell effectiveness, reduce churn and improve loss ratios in insurance while cutting operational costs through smarter automation.

The next disruption emphasises the need for governance

With the impacts and capabilities AI and generative AI top of mind for almost every business leader, anywhere in the world, it is important for BFSI leaders to remember that new capabilities do not remove the need for governance. Instead, they emphasise transparency, model management and ethical guidelines.

As AI becomes more embedded in decision-making – both front- and back-office – the institutions that treat governance as part of the design and not an afterthought are the ones that will thrive. Enterprise decisioning builds a foundation where every model and rule is visible, explainable and governed across the organisation.

SAS is working with banks and insurers in South Africa and across the region to modernise legacy decision flows, connect siloed systems and prepare for new regulatory expectations on fairness, explainability and resilience. Through proven platforms, domain expertise and an integrated view of the customer, we are empowering BFSI leaders to act with confidence.