TCS+ | Flipping the narrative on AI in the Global South

In this thought-provoking episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Mpho Chitapi sits down with Dr Josefin Rosén, principal trustworthy AI specialist in SAS’s Data Ethics Practice and co-author of the influential report Constraint to Capability: Flipping the Narrative on AI in the Global South.

What unfolds is a rich conversation that challenges long-held assumptions about Africa’s role in the global AI ecosystem — and reframes governance, ethics and constraint not as obstacles but as strategic advantages.

The discussion explores how deeply regulated environments sharpen one’s appreciation for integrity, accountability and human impact — principles that are now indispensable in the design of trustworthy AI systems. This sets the tone for a broader conversation on why governance-by-design, representative data and bias mitigation are not “nice-to-haves” but foundational to sustainable AI adoption, particularly for public-facing systems operating in diverse and unequal societies.

Watch the interview

A central theme is “flipping the narrative” — moving away from the idea that the Global South must simply catch up, and instead recognising its unique opportunity to shape AI differently. Rosén offers compelling insights into Africa’s position as the youngest continent, cautioning that demographic advantage alone does not automatically translate into leadership. The discussion interrogates what must change — across policy, education, data strategy and governance — for Africa’s youth dividend to become real AI leadership, and why the window to do so is open but narrow.

Listeners are taken deeper into Africa’s distinct AI opportunity set: smaller, more context-specific language models; mobile-first innovation; and the potential to build systems that are locally relevant, linguistically inclusive and ethically grounded from inception. Rosén underscores that when AI systems — especially those interfacing directly with the public — are not sufficiently representative of the people and environments they serve, trust erodes quickly. Integrity, reliability and contextual relevance are therefore not abstract principles but practical necessities for AI systems that aim to endure and scale responsibly.

Listen to this episode of TCS+



The episode closes by exploring practical use cases and forward-looking responsibilities, asking who must do what next — from policymakers and universities to business leaders and technologists — if Africa is to seize this moment. The conversation leaves listeners with a powerful message: the future of AI in the Global South will not be determined by scale alone but by the choices made now around governance, representation and trust.

