Parliament opens nominations for Icasa council seats

Parliament has called for nominations to fill four vacant positions on the council for communications regulator Icasa, the department of communications & digital technologies said on Thursday.

An Icasa spokeswoman told TechCentral that the outgoing councillors are Cathrine Mushi, Thabisa Faye, Ntombiza Sithole and Nompucuko Nontombana.

“The strength of our communications regulator depends on the calibre of the people who serve on its council. We need skilled, independent and committed professionals who will safeguard the public interest and help ensure a fair, competitive and innovative communications sector for South Africa,” communications minister Solly Malatsi said in a statement.

Nominations are sought for suitably qualified and experienced South Africans with expertise in fields such as electronic communications, broadcasting policy, engineering, law, IT, economics, finance, consumer protection and related disciplines.

Icasa councillors typically hold four-year terms from the date of their appointment, with the chairman of the Icasa board, a position currently held by Mothibi Ramusi, serving for five years.

The most recent changes to the Icasa board were made in February 2025 when Karabo Mohale, Charley Lewis, Joshua Maumela and Andrew Matseke were appointed. Of the four, Lewis was a reinstatement, having also served as a councillor in the previous term.

Interviews

Nominations must be received by parliament by 27 March 2026.

All nominees will be interviewed and vetted by parliament’s portfolio committee on communications before a shortlist is sent to Malatsi for selection.

TechCentral has asked Icasa for clarity on the dates when each of the outgoing councillors’ terms will end and if any of them are eligible to be renominated. This article will be updated once that information is received. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

