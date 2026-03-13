TCS+ | Vox Kiwi: a wireless solution promising a fibre-like experience

Access to stable, reliable, high-speed internet is crucial to participating in the modern economy. Although fibre connectivity offers the highest speeds and reliability, fibre penetration rates unfortunately remain relatively low in South Africa, leaving many would-be customers wanting.

Vox recently launched Kiwi, a wireless connectivity solution promising a fibre-like experience with speeds of up to 200Mbit/s. In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Theo van Zyl, head of wireless at Vox, provides more details about the Kiwi service and how it works.

Van Zyl delves into:

The rationale behind building a wireless service that offers a fibre-like experience;

Why customers should choose Kiwi over a 4G or 5G fixed-wireless solution;

The technical innovations Vox took advantage of to get the speed and reliability Kiwi offers its customers;

How Kiwi behaves in disruptive scenarios such as thunderstorms;

The various tiers customers can subscribe to and the speeds they offer;

The kind of spectrum Kiwi uses and how it does so efficiently;

The installation process and the hardware involved; and

Why the name Kiwi was chosen and its relevance to wireless technology.

