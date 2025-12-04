TCS+ | How Cloud On Demand helps partners thrive in the AWS ecosystem

Newly minted small businesses often struggle to establish themselves as reliable service providers among their more established competitors. To help cloud-focused business thrive, Amazon Web Services has created the AWS distribution model to support small businesses and help them grow.

In this episode of TCS+, Cloud On Demand’s Xenia Rhode and Developmenthub’s Odwa Ndyaluvane explain how the AWS distribution model benefits partners in the same ecosystem.

Watch the interview

In this episode, Rhode and Ndyavulane discuss:

An overview of the AWS distribution model and its ecosystem partners;

Who Developmenthub is and how the company started;

The support Cloud On Demand, an AWS select partner, provides to Developmenthub;

The business outcomes that Developmenthub has achieved through the partnership;

The business development support available within the partner ecosystem;

The new market access opportunities Cloud On Demand was able to avail to Developmenthub; and

New revenue streams that Developmenthub was able to tap into because of the Cloud On Demand partnership.

Don’t miss the discussion.

This is the second podcast in a series of three with Cloud On Demand on the AWS distribution model. You can catch the first instalment here.

Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.