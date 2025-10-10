TCS+ | Cloud On Demand’s Senzo Mbhele on the benefits of the AWS distribution model

When most people think of Amazon Web Services, they automatically assume they should go directly to AWS. However, for the diverse ecosystem of AWS partners – including managed service providers and independent software vendors – the real secret to achieving significant growth often lies in leveraging the distributor model.

Consider this analogy: if AWS is a powerful cloud engine, then the reseller acts as the skilled driver. But who manages the complexities of operating the vehicle, such as maintenance, refuelling, training and necessary pit stops? That administrative heavy lifting falls to the distributor.

In this episode of TCS+, Senzo Mbhele, MD at Cloud On Demand, explains the AWS distribution model and its advantages.

Mbhele discusses:

The main business challenges that the AWS distribution model addresses;

How distributors create financial value and improve return on investment for others in the ecosystem, including end customers;

The support distribution partners provide to internal teams, enabling them to achieve more without the need to hire additional staff;

The expertise distributors offer to help chief information officers and chief technology officers manage risk, security and governance throughout their cloud journey;

Common misconceptions that may cause executives to hesitate before partnering with a distributor; and

Indicators that suggest it might be time for a business to consider the services of a distribution partner, along with the benefits this can bring.

