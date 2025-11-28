TCS | Ralph Mupita on competition, AI and the future of mobile

South Africa’s big three telecommunications operators have all reported numbers in recent weeks, and the theme is clear: competition in prepaid has intensified sharply.

Telkom’s resurgence has put pressure on both MTN and Vodacom, with MTN acknowledging it has “discernibly” lost prepaid market share.

This is one of the topics covered in this wide-ranging and exclusive TechCentral Show interview with MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita, who sat down earlier this week with TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod to discuss this and other major topics, including:

The impact of online gambling on the telecoms sector in South Africa;

The need for further consolidation in South African telecoms, and why Mupita won’t completely rule out a deal with Telkom, provided the “stars align”;

Vodacom’s acquisition of a co-controlling stake in Vumatel parent Maziv and how MTN will respond;

The impact of low-Earth orbit satellite connectivity on the telecoms industry and how MTN plans to work with companies like SpaceX/Starlink and Amazon Leo – and whether he sees them as competitors or partners (or both);

The spectacular turnaround in Nigeria and whether it’s durable;

The future of MTN’s involvement in Iran, and the lessons learnt from the group’s exit from other Middle Eastern markets;

Plans to shift MTN Group’s focus to East Africa in the coming years; and

Why he’s fascinated by the impact that AI could have on telecoms in Africa.

