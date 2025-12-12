TCS+ | Cloud without culture won’t deliver AI: Accelera’s Cliff de Wit

Africa’s digital transformation continues to accelerate, driven by growing cloud adoption and rising interest in artificial intelligence.

Yet many organisations still face challenges in converting these ambitions into measurable business outcomes. According to Cliff de Wit, group chief innovation officer at Accelera Digital Group, the success of AI-driven initiatives depends as much on culture and governance as it does on technology.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+ podcast, De Wit outlines the practical steps leaders can take to reduce organisational friction, strengthen data foundations and enable cloud-led innovation at scale.

Watch the interview

“Cloud is no longer an IT decision. It is the foundation on which every modern AI strategy is built,” says De Wit. And technical readiness alone is not enough. “The biggest barrier is not the tech, it’s whether the organisation is prepared to manage change at the pace AI requires.”

In this episode, De Wit discusses:

The concept of organisational drag and how it affects AI progress;

Approaches to strengthening culture and governance within digital programmes;

The role of the C-suite in accelerating cloud and AI adoption while demonstrating clear return on investment;

What an AI-ready data foundation looks like and why it is essential;

How strong data management practices unlock new sources of business value; and

Why African organisations are increasingly well positioned to advance rapidly through cloud-first strategies.

The discussion provides practical guidance for business and technology leaders seeking a clearer understanding of how cloud, data and culture intersect to enable enterprise-wide AI transformation. Don’t miss it!

Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.