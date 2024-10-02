TCS | Donald Valoyi: South African e-commerce pioneer

Donald Valoyi saw the potential market for on-demand grocery delivery in South Africa early on, and his company Zulzi was a pioneer in the space.

It even went on to help Shoprite Holdings launch the Checkers Sixty60 app.

Zulzi was founded in 2013 as an “aggregator” of various shopping outlets to help consolidate online shopping for customers.

Today the company provides support to Sixty60 and continues to operate as a separate entity through seven of its own “dark stores”, or warehouses.

Valoyi joins the TechCentral Show to chat about the company’s journey, which began with his exit from corporate South Africa into entrepreneurship.

He shares his views on the innovations reshaping the e-commerce sector and how South African businesses should equip themselves to handle competition from international players.

Valoyi also chats about:

His entrepreneurial ambitions and why he chose e-commerce as his focus;

The early days of Zulzi, and how he built the business;

How Zulzi’s relationship with Shoprite and the Checkers Sixty60 app came about;

Why Valoyi believes the Post Office is key to driving e-commerce growth in South Africa;

Why the medical sector is ripe for e-commerce disruption; and

How technologies like artificial intelligence are changing the online shopping experience.

Don’t miss the interview!

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below: