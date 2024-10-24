The importance of a data quality check

Let’s set the scene: you’re in a boardroom; all eyes are on you. It’s time to make another big business decision. The numbers, projections and performance reports are laid out before you. You must take decisive action, but you’re hesitant. What if your data isn’t giving you the full story? Or, worse, the information is outdated or inconsistent? And how would you even know?

It goes without saying that having the right information is everything. It’s the difference between confidently taking the next step and second-guessing your every move. But how do you forge ahead with certainty when your data’s accuracy is questionable?

The core issue: inconsistent data derailing your decisions

Have your business decisions ever failed to deliver the expected results? If so, it’s possible your data was compromised. Inconsistent data can creep into your business like a cunning imposter. Perhaps different departments use their own systems. Or your outdated technology might be struggling to keep everything aligned. Whatever the reason, the impact is the same: your business bears the brunt.

Decisions based on bad data become missed opportunities and wasted money, and can cause irreversible reputational damage. In fact, poor data quality costs businesses an average of R228.3-million annually, underscoring the serious impact of inconsistent data on business outcomes (Gartner, 2022). Whether launching a product, entering a new market or adjusting your strategy, you need to trust your information. Have you reviewed your data quality to guarantee accurate and timely decisions? After all, you wouldn’t want to steer a ship into choppy waters with a decades-old map.

The wake-up call: it’s time to turn things around

If this resonates with you, then you’re in bad company. Many businesses face a similar problem: relying on information they believe is airtight, only to discover gaping holes later. Here’s the good news: you’re aware there’s an issue, so you’ve already taken the first step towards solving it.

Is your data accurate? How can you be sure? Have you evaluated your data hosting technology in the past two or three years? Are different teams in your company pulling conflicting numbers? These questions are bright red flags begging you to look at the bigger picture.

Most business leaders tend to stick with what they know. But this can be risky if your data hosting setup is outdated. Technology is constantly evolving. Your business must keep up if you want it to outlive you. Don’t you think it’s worth exploring if your current system still serves your business well? And more importantly, will it continue to support future growth?

A simple, smart solution: clean up your data for clarity

Now let’s talk next steps. Imagine a solution that scrubs your data clean, turning confusion into clarity and hesitation into action. A guarantee that what you see is accurate, consistent, and up-to-date. Microsoft Fabric is that all-in-one solution.

Microsoft Fabric is a clever way to organise and manage your business data in the cloud. Simply put, it unifies all your data, cleans it up and keeps it safe. As a result, outdated, inaccurate reports and threats are a thing of the past. Worries about multiple versions of information from different departments vanish. One source of truth becomes your new normal, and effective data security and smart decisions second nature.

With Microsoft Fabric, you can trust the data you see, because it’s been checked and unified in real time. It’s like having an ever-present housekeeper cleaning your data, so you can make accurate decisions. And because it’s stored in the cloud, you no longer have to deal with on-premises server breakdowns or technical disruptions. Everything is still accessible to you — it’s just managed in a modern, more efficient way.

Creating a future where data powers your progress

Making decisions based on bad data is a dangerous game. Sure, data integrity blunders are commonplace. But why struggle when the solution is so simple? Take a moment to evaluate whether your current system is actually working for you. You could unlock the door to better insights, smarter decisions and continual business growth.

It’s like discarding an outdated map in favour of a GPS that steers you with pinpoint accuracy. Microsoft Fabric is your GPS: a reliable system consolidating and cleaning your data, giving you confidence to make your next big decision.

Your data should work for you, not undermine your credibility. Consider exploring a solution that truly supports your growth. With Microsoft Fabric, you’d have a clear, big-picture view of your business. You could plan for the future with certainty. Peace of mind is within reach.

Speak to Braintree today, and take the first step toward a clean, cloud-based future with Microsoft Fabric. Because, when you trust your data, you don’t have to second-guess your decisions.

