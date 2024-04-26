Red Hat, LSD Open announce significant new partnership

LSD Open is excited to announce that it has been accepted into the invitation-only Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator (PPA) Program, a first in sub-Saharan Africa. This opportunity creates an expanded collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions, aimed at driving innovation, joint investment and co-creation of solutions based on Red Hat technologies.

The Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator (PPA) Program was introduced in January 2024 to identify, enable and validate expert services partners to lead the full commercial customer lifecycle, while providing differentiated and impactful business outcomes using Red Hat OpenShift.

The programme comprises a select group of partners that have demonstrated advanced technical knowledge, technical certifications and proven business practices, positioning them as trusted experts who are able to architect, implement and configure tailored solutions for commercial customers.

We can deliver transformative solutions that empower commercial organisations to thrive in a digital-first world

This expanded alliance between Red Hat and LSD Open builds up their successful track record of working together for over two decades, and their shared commitment to unlocking value for customers. With the new partnership programme, the two companies will be able to pool their resources, knowledge and capabilities to address the evolving needs of customers and empower them with innovative solutions. The company is also a Red Hat Premier Business Partner, and a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Services Provider (CCSP).

“This is an amazing achievement for LSD Open and sub-Saharan Africa. It is clear evidence of LSD Open’s commitment to Red Hat whereby the customers will benefit from this trusted relationship,” says Ian Russell, team lead at Red Hat sub-Saharan Africa.

“This is an exciting new chapter in our partnership with Red Hat,” said Deon Stroebel, chief commercial officer at LSD Open. “This collaboration brings together our domain expertise in modernised platform services with Red Hat’s industry-leading open-source technologies. By working closely together, we can deliver holistic and transformative solutions that empower commercial organisations to thrive in a digital-first world.”

As part of the expanded relationship, Red Hat and LSD Open will engage in joint investment initiatives to deliver business value, faster. These investments will fuel the creation of innovative technologies and services that meet the demands of a rapidly changing digital landscape. Through this expanded collaboration, the companies will be able to accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation solutions that provide customers with a competitive edge.

Together, Red Hat and LSD Open will engage in comprehensive capability-building to empower customers and partners alike. This programme will include training, certifications and workshops focused on enhancing technical expertise and enabling the adoption of modern open-source, cloud-native solutions. By building a skilled workforce and fostering a community of open-source practitioners, the partnership aims to create a sustainable ecosystem that drives continuous innovation and growth.

The ultimate benefactors of this partnership are the commercial customers who aren’t getting the desired value out of their technology spend and aren’t getting their business needs addressed by the solutions available in the current market.

About LSD Open

LSD was founded in 2001 and wants to inspire the world by embracing open philosophy and technology. LSD is your cloud-native acceleration partner that provides managed platforms, leveraging a foundation of containerisation, Kubernetes and open-source technologies. We deliver modern platforms for modern applications. For more, visit www.lsdopen.io, e-mail [email protected], or visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or GitHub.