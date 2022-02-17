NEWSLETTER

5 bidders short-listed to run South African Internet domains

Internet and connectivity By

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (Zadna), which regulates the Internet domain-name space in South Africa, including the popular .za country code top-level domain, said on Thursday that it has short-listed five bidders to provide registry services for .co.za, .net.za and org.za second-level domains.

The short-listed bidders are:

  • ZA Registry consortium (ZARC)
  • Lexreg and Fevertree Consulting consortium (FTC)
  • GoDaddy Registry
  • The Bean App & GMO Internet Group
  • Catalytic Peter Capital consortium

“In the past six months, Zadna has been engaged in a procurement process of identifying a service provider to be contracted to provide registry services for co.za, web.za, net.za and org.za second-level domains,” the regulator said in a statement. “Zadna has finalised the evaluation process, which was a critical component of identifying a capable service provider.”

“We are confident that we will find a capable registry operator among the service providers that responded,” said Zadna CEO Molehe Wesi.  — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

