A lot more Incredible for your business

In an era where business is evolving at an unprecedented pace, Incredible, the trusted leading technology retailer, is taking its commitment to the business world to new heights.

With its slogan “Better for Business” at the forefront of their mission, Incredible has set its sights on becoming a retailer that not only supports but also revolutionises the ability for SMEs to access tech and a range of other products and services.

Here are just some of the exciting offers available.

Incredible offers a free 12-month warranty for every tech purchase to give you peace of mind. You can extend this to a free 3-year warranty for your computer when you register online. When you purchase your new Apple watch, iPhone and iPad devices on all major networks at Incredible, you can benefit from the free 2-year warranty extension when you register online. Ts & Cs apply.

Apple business manager: Incredible now supports Apple business manager and automated device enrolment. This solidifies Incredible’s commitment to providing customers with seamless, secure and efficient solutions for all their Apple devices. Since being able to offer this service, Incredible can offer businesses an enhanced experience in device deployment, management and support, ensuring that the integration of Apple products into their daily lives and operations is both effortless and reliable. With automated device enrolment, your business could benefit from all apps and permissions preloaded prior to delivery to your business and easy access to a business device management dashboard.

Extended range

To truly differentiate themselves in the South African business landscape, Incredible has introduced an extensive range of online-exclusive products. These products are carefully curated to cater to the unique needs and preferences of businesses. From office supplies to specialised equipment, Incredible’s online-only product offerings are designed to enhance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness for businesses. This extended range of products is available at www.incredible.co.za/business and can also be ordered from your nearest store with the help of their expert sales team.

Special orders on a back-to-back basis

Incredible goes the extra mile by offering businesses the flexibility to source products that may not be readily available online or in-store. Through their dedicated business experts, businesses can request specific items, even if they aren’t part of Incredible’s standard inventory. This ensures that businesses have access to a wide variety of products, meeting their diverse requirements efficiently. If you need it for your business, they will do their best to source it for you.

Bulk discounts

This initiative is designed to cater to the specific needs of businesses, both large and small, seeking to streamline their technology procurement while optimising their budgets. With bulk discounts through Incredible, businesses can take advantage of substantial cost savings when purchasing a wide range of tech products and appliances, from computers to microwaves, peripherals and accessories. This is another way Incredible is committed to delivering quality and value.

Incredible’s business experts leverage their industry knowledge and extensive network to fulfil specific requests promptly, ensuring that businesses have the tools and resources they need to stay ahead in today’s competitive market.

Incredible’s “Better for Business” slogan is more than just words — it’s a commitment to being a catalyst for South African businesses. With their dedicated business division, financing solutions, specialised team and innovative product offerings, Incredible is poised to reshape the way businesses operate in South Africa, ensuring that they not only survive but thrive in a rapidly changing business landscape. Whether you’re a start-up looking to secure financing or an established enterprise seeking tailored solutions, Incredible Business is ready to support your journey toward success.

To find a tailored solution for your business, e-mail business@incredible.co.za or visit www.incredible.co.za/business for more information.