IT Leadership Series: Lombard data science head Jacob Tshabalala

Jacob Tshabalala, head of data science at Lombard Insurance Company, says he possesses a natural balance of creative and analytical thinking that brings an innovative approach to business processes.

He has almost a decade’s worth of experience in the data analytics field, with six of those in banking and more than three in insurance. He possesses an in-depth understanding of various disciplines in commerce and he considers himself a polymath.

What does your company do?

Lombard is a specialist and niche commercial insurance business that values great relationships.

What do you see as the IT leader’s top priorities in 2023?

Adaptability, innovation, high performance, growing and owning organisational knowledge, and being close to the money.

Who do you most admire in business and why?

I admire businesses that are values driven and make good decisions that create value for humanity.

How do you attract and retain talent?

Businesses that can identify, nurture and reward great talent typically retain great talent.

If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

Be patient and take more calculated risks.

What’s your favourite productivity hack?

The best way to end writer’s block is to start writing.

What occupation (other than your own) would you like to try?

Full-time entrepreneurship.

Where do you see the technology industry heading in the next three to five years?

As tech advances, the symbiotic relationship between tech functionality and business models actually disappears and more businesses just become tech businesses.

What is one book you’d recommend to our audience and why?

Mindf*ck: Cambridge Analytica and the Plot to Break America, by Christopher Wylie. It’s an easy read with a lot of technical and industry depth which details how things can get broken under the guise of innovation. It’s a great example of what not to do. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media