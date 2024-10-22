Bookmarks | South Africa’s migrant delivery workers find safety in numbers 

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

South Africa’s migrant delivery workers find safety in numbers: Migrant food delivery workers in South Africa face dangerous roads, crime and xenophobia. Without formal unions or benefits, they form informal unions via social media, sharing safety tips and fundraising for medical bills. Read more and watch a documentary video in Rest of World . DM

Apple is about to unveil the first Macs with M4: Six things to look forward to: Apple is set to unveil its M4 Mac line-up, with key upgrades to the iMac, MacBook Pro and redesigned Mac mini expected in November. Highlights include 16GB RAM as standard, Wi-Fi 7 support, USB-C accessories and new M4 Pro/Max chips built on a 3nm process. The Mac mini’s first redesign in 14 years promises a sleeker form with front-facing ports. Read more on 9to5Mac . DM

How legacy IT systems can hold your business back: Legacy IT systems, while functional, often burden businesses with inefficiency, high maintenance costs and security risks. These outdated systems struggle to handle modern workloads like AI and machine learning, leading to bottlenecks and lost productivity. Moreover, they pose security vulnerabilities and technical debt, making it difficult to stay agile in competitive markets. Read more on SDXcentral . DM

Scientists claim breakthrough to bringing back Tasmanian tiger from extinction: The Tasmanian tiger, a wolf-like marsupial that once stalked the forests of Tasmania, could be brought back from extinction after a team of US and Australian researchers claimed a series of scientific breakthroughs. More on Sky News . TS

Reid Hoffman calls out Elon Musk; Amazon supports nuclear renaissance: The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event kicked off on Monday and features live interviews with a wide assortment of professionals who each use tech in their own way. Guests include LinkedIn cofounder Ried Hoffman, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and composer Hans Zimmer. Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). NN

Tim Cook knows Apple isn’t first in AI but says ‘it’s about being the best’: Apple CEO Tim Cook is aware that his company isn’t going to have AI first, but the longer the CEO said it takes to – ahem – cook Apple Intelligence, the more savoury a treat it will eventually be. Read more on Gizmodo . TS

Watch an autonomous underwater robot in action: There are many uses for underwater drones including search and rescue and even weapons detection. Tethys One can travel at up to 7km/h and maps new areas so it can recognise them upon return. To learn more, watch the video on BBC News . NN