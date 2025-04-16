Standard Bank joins forces with Checkers Sixty60

In the latest move in the rapidly evolving relationship between banks and retailers, Standard Bank has partnered with Checkers to offer UCount Rewards members with up to 40% back on shopping on Checkers Sixty60.

UCount Rewards can now be earned and redeemed across Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets, and on Sixty60, the Shoprite Holdings-owned on-demand e-commerce grocery delivery service. The 40% back in UCount Rewards points when shopping on Checkers Sixty60 is the “most generous giveback for on-demand shopping” in South Africa, the companies have claimed.

“With no product exclusions, the partnership is designed to deliver meaningful savings on groceries and general merchandise,” Shoprite said in a statement on Wednesday.

Card holders can also earn up to 30% back when shopping at Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets

"And unlike other bank-retail partnerships, customers aren't limited to certain products or categories," it added.

“We welcome this partnership not only as a major milestone for our business but, most particularly, for the value it brings to our customers,” said Funeka Montjane, CEO of personal and private banking at Standard Bank, in the statement.

Last August, Discovery changed its retail partner from Pick n Pay to Checkers. This was followed earlier this year by Pick n Pay announcing it was swiping First National Bank’s rewards customers from its retail competitor.

According to a statement in February, FNB’s retail and commercial customers will earn up to 30% of their spend back in eBucks when using Pick n Pay’s asap! on-demand delivery service, and up to 20% back on all items when shopping at Pick n Pay stores. This depends on the eBucks rewards level achieved by the customer. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

