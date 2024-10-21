Ramaphosa orders probe into dodgy Gupta breakfasts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of corruption related to the SABC’s and other state companies’ sponsorship of the controversial breakfasts arranged by the Gupta family’s now-defunct The New Age newspaper.

In a statement on Monday, the SIU said the president signed the proclamation, which will result in a probe of the public broadcaster’s decision to sponsor the breakfasts, known as The New Age Breakfast Briefings, at a cost of at least R20-million. The SIU is empowered to recover any losses the state may have suffered as a result.

The proclamation “authorises the SIU to investigate serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the SABC in respect of the TNA briefings hosted and broadcast by the SABC as well as serious maladministration in connection with affairs of Eskom, Transnet, PetroSA, South African Airways and the national department of human settlements”, the SIU said. “The state institutions and the department allegedly funded some of the TNA breakfast shows.”

The SOEs spent tens of millions of rand sponsoring the breakfasts – with little obvious financial return

Collectively, the state-owned enterprises are understood to have spent tens of millions of rand sponsoring the breakfasts — with little obvious financial return. Senior figures in the Gupta family, including brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta, have fled the country, fearing arrest. They were close to former President Jacob Zuma, on whose watch state capture corruption flourished.

The SIU said its probe will focus on whether the agreement between the SABC and TNA Media was concluded in a manner that was “not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, or in violation of applicable legislation, guidelines or instructions from national treasury”.

“The SIU probe will also examine any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by state officials or employees of TNA Media, its suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity implicated,” it said.

The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between January 2011 and October 2024, as well as any related activities before 1 January 2011 and after the date of the proclamation that is pertinent, the SIU said. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

