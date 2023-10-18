A2X stock exchange lands big fish Vodacom

Vodacom Group has agreed to a secondary listing on the A2X stock exchange. The listing will take place next Thursday, with ordinary shares tradeable from that date.

The telecommunications group will retain its primary listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the additional listing on A2X.

Vodacom Group chief financial officer Raisibe Morathi said: “We are delighted to be able to give our investors an alternative venue to trade and trust they will find this beneficial.”

“Vodacom is one of Africa’s most recognised and respected brands and we are delighted to be welcoming them onto our platform next week,” said A2X CEO Kevin Brady. “We look forward to demonstrating the benefits that a listing on A2X will bring to both Vodacom Group and its investors.”

There is no cost, risk or additional regulation for a secondary listing on A2X, which was launched in 2017, and it “provides a company’s shareholders with the opportunity to save money when they transact by taking advantage of the platform’s low fee structure, narrower spreads and increased liquidity”, the stock exchange said.

There are 182 instruments listed on A2X with a combined market capitalisation of about R10-trillion. A2X is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the South African Reserve Bank in terms of the Financial Markets Act. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media