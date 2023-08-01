Adumo turns to Android to enhance payment devices

Android is a widely used open-source operating system used on some 70% of mobile devices worldwide. The operating system provides a range of capabilities and flexibility on mobile devices, and adumo is eager to provide its clients with the benefits on their payment devices.

Adumo chief technology officer Vaughan Alexander said: “Underpinning our payment devices with an Android operating system is a no brainer. The operating system allows easy addition and integration of new applications, can run multiple applications and enables our customers more personalised functionality on our payment devices.

“Merchant point of sale applications and inventory management applications are just some examples of applications that can be deployed over and above the payment applications provided by adumo. We are piggy backing on years of Google technological research and design, which will provide exceptional value to our clients, exceeding what they are used to on their personal Android-based mobile handsets.”

Penetration testing has been performed and the devices are PCI Council PTS approved and EMV-certified

The ability to support other payment devices will be improved, utilising remote diagnostic capabilities, remote download of new software, as well as the ability to train customers remotely. Devices support geo-location, which helps to secure devices and can be used to disable devices if operating from unauthorised locations. These capabilities rely on the use of a “best-of-breed” application marketplace and device management system.

Adumo will provide customers with a hardened and secure Android-based solution. Penetration testing has been performed and the devices are PCI Council PTS approved and EMV certified. The solution will provide improved reporting and analytics from the devices, providing insights into the merchants’ cashier and customer behaviours when paying.

Devices will be made available to support all merchant use requirements, whether accepting payment at the till, or queue busting solutions, self-service kiosks and payment required after deliveries. Device options are available with battery support, alleviating challenges with load shedding and a range of communications options: Ethernet, Wi-Fi, 4G and Bluetooth, for example.

Marketing opportunities

Current clients will have the option to deploy Android devices, although Alexander noted that Linux-based devices will continue to be supported.

Looking ahead, Alexander said Android-based devices will lend themselves specifically to marketing opportunities, utilising their multimedia capabilities and the larger touch screens typically provided.

Adumo is an official reseller of PAX products in sub-Saharan Africa and provides a range of PAX Android devices, supporting all merchant use cases.

About adumo

African fintech company adumo is South Africa’s largest independent payments processor and services over 70 000 clients across 13 countries in Africa. Currently, adumo exceeds a processing value of R80-billion/year in formal markets across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. It provides small and medium enterprises with a financial services platform that enables an ecosystem of integrated value-added financial and business services, with the aim of paying clients, simplifying their payment environments, and growing and optimising their businesses.