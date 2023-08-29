How adumo empowers SME growth through digital payments

In today’s business landscape, it is crucial for merchants to embrace fintech solutions as a safeguard against the challenges posed by fluctuating trade cycles across various industries. By adopting innovative financial technologies, merchants can effectively mitigate the risks associated with inadequate cash flow management, thereby fortifying their resilience and stability in the market.

This is where adumo plays a pivotal role. By adopting adumo’s payment solutions, merchants gain access to an industry-leading suite of point-of-sale systems, supported by specialised back-office technology, creating a seamless reporting system for their business transactions.

Adumo merchants benefit from a fully connected and digital suite of handheld POS devices, smartphone apps and integrated computer systems, gaining full visibility and control over their income and expenditure to effectively manage their payments.

Adumo’s payment solutions empower merchants to reduce their reliance on cash transactions, which brings positive impacts for security, sustainability and data gathering. The transition to cashless environments, accompanied by the automatic recording of POS payments, allows merchants to unlock funding opportunities through adumo Capital. This enables merchants to purchase additional stock, improve their business premises or make necessary alterations as they grow – ensuring that they stay abreast of the times.

Adumo Capital, provided through a partnership with Retail Capital, a division of TymeBank (a leading SME funder), offers seamless pre-approved funding options to a multitude of industries, including restaurants, retail stores, FMCG brands as well as beauty and guest houses.

Adumo CEO Paul Kent emphasises that the partnership aligns with the vision to be a catalyst of growth for African businesses.

Retail Capital GM Rean Bloem is enthusiastic about this strategic partnership with adumo, highlighting the shared commitment to enabling sustainable growth of SMEs and, in turn, creating jobs and improving the economy. Both companies understand the realities of running a sustainable business and are now in a stronger position to helping SMEs grow.

By joining forces, adumo and Retail Capital are expanding their reach to a larger base of businesses, providing opportunities to more merchants.

“This partnership is a natural fit for us. Our goal is to help SMEs flourish and grow. We accomplish this by providing flexible funding options to secure vital capital precisely where it is most needed. Whether it means bridging challenging times to meet creditor obligations or fuelling business expansion during periods of prosperity, our solutions empower merchants to optimise financial resources strategically. With our support, businesses can navigate both the rough and smooth waters of trade, ensuring long-term success and sustainable growth,” said Bloem.

For more information on adumo visit www.adumo.com and Retail Capital at www.retailcapital.co.za.

About adumo

The largest independent payment processing partner in South Africa for over 20 years, adumo has serviced over 70 000 customers across 13 Sub-Saharan African countries including South Africa, Namibia and Botswana, processing over more than R800- billion in transactions annually. adumo has supported the growth of over 8 000 business owners nationwide, and advanced over R2.8-billion in funding. The growth journey is aimed at positioning adumo as the leading payments solution across Sub-Saharan Africa.