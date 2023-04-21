African crypto payment start-up Ivorypay gets Crypto Valley VC backing

Venture capital firms around the world are constantly in search of innovative solutions and outstanding ideas to back. There has been a special attention given to projects in the crypto space in recent years. This is because blockchain-based solutions are the next big trend in the global technology evolution.

Crypto Valley VC (CV VC) was one of the VC firms dedicated to funding crypto start-ups. It does this through its accelerator programme, where it handpicks promising blockchain projects and grooms them into household names in the web3 space.

CV VC recently kick-started its fifth global blockchain start-up accelerator, where it selected nine innovative projects. Ivorypay, a crypto payments solution based in Africa, was selected as one of the projects to participate in the current round. The CV VC batch 5 accelerator consists of innovative projects from around the world in payments, web3 developer training, regenerative finance, gaming infrastructure, no-code tools, marketplaces and buy now/pay later services.

Ivorypay’s selection is significant as it is only one of three African projects that made the round

Ivorypay’s selection is significant as it is only one of three African projects that made the round. Its innovative solution aims to facilitate blockchain-based online and offline payments on the African continent. Ivorypay specifically seeks to remove the barriers to intra-country and cross-border payments for African businesses.

It is common knowledge that businesses in Africa face myriad challenges. These challenges range from the high cost of local and cross-border transactions to foreign exchange restrictions on dollar-based online purchases and the uncertainty on transaction completion time. All these challenges are what Ivorypay is solving for African businesses using blockchain technology.

Ivorypay’s innovative online and offline payments solution allows businesses to accept payments in stable cryptocurrency through QR codes, payment links and checkout buttons. It also provides SMEs and social commerce businesses with a digital storefront where they can showcase their products and accept instant payments in stablecoins for product sold.

Perfect for Africa

Ivorypay’s solutions, therefore, are perfect for the African continent. They give a lifeline to businesses and tackle one of the major barriers that African businesses face. Ivorypay is the latest innovation in a long list of innovative trends to ease the African business climate.

As part of the accelerator programme, Crypto Valley VC is providing Ivorypay with capital funds and opening access to other funding avenues. Ivorypay is also participating in the 10-week CV VC bootcamp where it will receive one-on-one mentorship and learn customised growth hacks. This is with a view to building a solid blockchain infrastructure that offers viable crypto payment solutions for African entrepreneurs.

Ivorypay is available to businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya. Merchants and businesses in these countries can accept crypto payments through Ivorypay.

For business and enquiries, contact Ivorypay through any of the options listed below:

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned