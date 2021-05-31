Altron CFO steps down - TechCentral

Cedric Miller, the chief financial officer at JSE-listed technology group Altron, has resigned. He will leave on 30 June, Altron told investors. Miller will also step down as an executive director.

“Mr Miller will continue to support the group until 31 July, during which time he will provide a

comprehensive handover to Altron’s acting chief financial officer,” the group said, adding that the board has accepted his resignation and expressed its “sincere appreciation” for his service.

Nicholas Bofilatos, 39, will assume the role of the acting CFO effective 1 July.

Bofilatos has held various positions in Altron, the most recent of which is as finance executive in charge of change management.

His prior positions include CFO for Ctrack Holdings and senior manager for assurance at Ernst & Young.

Altron said it will appoint a permanent CFO to replace Miller “in due course”. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media