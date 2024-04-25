SA organisations embracing gen AI as catalyst for innovation

Large South African enterprises are wholeheartedly embracing generative artificial intelligence (gen AI), underscoring the technology’s transformative impact on our country’s business landscape.

This is one of the findings of the South African Generative AI Roadmap 2024, a pioneering new study published by independent technology research firm World Wide Worx, Dell Technologies and Intel. The report reveals that the vast majority (90%) of respondents currently use or have concrete plans to integrate gen AI within their organisations.

Based on 100 interviews with decision makers at large enterprises in South Africa, the study clearly demonstrates that gen AI is no longer a futuristic concept – it’s a present-day reality that South African enterprises have firmly embraced as a catalyst for innovation and growth.

Product research, market analysis and content creation emerged as the most widespread applications

One of the factors contributing to this positive uptake is that user-friendly tools and platforms have made the integration of AI into business processes a straightforward process that businesses of all sizes can undertake without requiring extensive technical expertise or large financial investments.

The key to maximising the promise of AI is to remember that its effectiveness hinges on the quality and relevance of the data it processes. By automating repetitive tasks, optimising workflows, improving decision making with data-driven insights, and enhancing customer experiences through personalisation, AI has the potential to drive innovation, unlock new opportunities and contribute to long-term growth.

Key insights from the report include:

Widespread adoption: Nearly half (45%) of respondents are actively using gen AI, while an additional 45% of non-users are actively evaluating implementation, leaving a mere 10% with no immediate plans.

Nearly half (45%) of respondents are actively using gen AI, while an additional 45% of non-users are actively evaluating implementation, leaving a mere 10% with no immediate plans. Strategic deployment: The majority are in the initial stages, experimenting with public gen AI services. However, a vanguard is leveraging advanced cloud and on-premises AI solutions.

The majority are in the initial stages, experimenting with public gen AI services. However, a vanguard is leveraging advanced cloud and on-premises AI solutions. Transformative impact: An overwhelming 95.6% acknowledged gen AI’s positive potential impact on productivity, competitiveness, organisation of work, logistics, sales and customer service.

An overwhelming 95.6% acknowledged gen AI’s positive potential impact on productivity, competitiveness, organisation of work, logistics, sales and customer service. Critical success factors: Strategic approach, security, organisational culture and dedicated budgets were unanimously identified as vital for successful gen AI deployments.

Strategic approach, security, organisational culture and dedicated budgets were unanimously identified as vital for successful gen AI deployments. Prevalent use cases: Product research, market analysis and content creation emerged as the most widespread applications of the technology.

It’s clear that the South African Generative AI Roadmap 2024 is a call to action for businesses to embrace this revolutionary wave of innovation. Those who fail to adapt risk being left behind in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Dell’s AI consulting services help customers drive the rapid adoption and optimisation of their AI environments, from a comprehensive assessment, initial setup and integration through to extracting actionable insight from customers’ data in the new environment.

Making AI real

At Dell, we are committed to making AI real for our customers. We offer a personalised approach to help solve business challenges and drive innovation together. Our Customer Solution Centres offer the expertise, platforms, and tools to deliver proof of concepts and validate designs. These engagements can make use of customers’ own data in a secure and isolated environment, ensuring relevance without compromising intellectual property and security.

As a definitive guide to navigating the gen AI revolution, the report provides invaluable insights and a strategic road map for organisations seeking to unlock the technology’s potential.

All in all, the South African Generative AI Roadmap 2024 paints a promising picture of widespread gen AI adoption and its potential to revolutionise South African businesses. With a focus on strategic implementation and harnessing the power of AI, South African companies are poised to unlock significant productivity gains and secure a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

Be part of this transformative journey by accessing the webcast announcement of the pioneering study conducted by World Wide Worx, Dell Technologies and Intel. Contact [email protected] to receive the link to the webcast.