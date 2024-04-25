QBS Technology makes Africa debut: Maxtec acquisition sparks excitement

QBS Technology Group’s acquisition of Maxtec Peripherals ignites a thrilling chapter in the realm of cybersecurity distribution.

Maxtec Convergence, holding company of Maxtec Peripherals, is a leading cybersecurity distributor in South Africa and the SADC region. This marks a significant step in the QBS expansion strategy within the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region and aligns with its goal of bolstering its presence globally while tapping into emerging markets with promising potential.

“South Africa has been on our radar for a considerable time, but finding a company with the right fit was of utmost importance. With Maxtec, we have an established and successful distribution business with a large partner network and best-in-class products. There is an exceptionally experienced management team with an insane depth of pre-sales technical competency,” said QBS CEO Dave Stevinson.

“We look forward to supporting Maxtec and helping the management team deliver on their strategy, and most importantly welcoming our new colleagues to the QBS Technology Group.”

Maxtec MD Praven Pillay expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, noting that it will facilitate further growth within the company’s existing regions and enable expansion into new territories.

“This is a proud moment for our entire team, who have enabled a consistent growth trajectory. With QBS, we have found a partner to facilitate further expansion into new territories and sustain growth in our existing regions. I look forward to the next chapter in Maxtec’s journey and to showcasing our Maxtec talent on this global platform.”

The collaboration between QBS and Maxtec promises to enhance cybersecurity capabilities through knowledge transfer and talent development, transcending geographic boundaries. This acquisition highlights the advantages of strategic partnerships in navigating dynamic markets and meeting the evolving demands of the cybersecurity landscape.

Pillay emphasises the alignment between QBS and Maxtec in terms of the vision and values, saying the acquisition will be mutually beneficial for both entities.

Christine Nel, commercial director at Maxtec, echoed Pillay’s sentiments, emphasising the shared vision and values that unite both companies. “Our aligned vision fosters collaboration, ensuring seamless integration of operations and strategies as we move forward together,” Nel said.

Maxtec boasts a workforce of 85 employees spread across SADC and East Africa, with key operational hubs located in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Nairobi. This geographic spread reflects Maxtec’s commitment to serving clients across multiple markets, positioning QBS Technology Group as a significant player in the cybersecurity landscape across the whole of Africa.

About QBS Technology Group

Established in 2017, QBS Technology Group (including QBS Software) provides a distribution platform for technology vendors and channel partners to increase efficiency and achieve growth. With a focus on innovative software – into large enterprises markets – QBS Technology Group combines experience, specialist skills, local presence and trusted relationships.

Named in the London Stock Exchange 1 000 companies to inspire Britain, the group is headquartered in London with 10 regional offices across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. QBS is a B Corporation, Climate positive and an Investors in People Gold company.

Learn more by visiting www.qbssoftware.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Maxtec Convergence

The Maxtec Convergence group of companies provides a distribution platform for our African cybersecurity channel partners to provide software, hardware, managed services and rental financing across all verticals. Our offerings empower SMB, enterprise and MSSP resellers to achieve growth while securing Africa’s digital migration.

Find out more at www.maxtec.co.za, www.maxtec.africa, www.solvesolutions.co.za or www.tecwallet.co.za. Alternatively, connect on LinkedIn.