Altron encryption webinar: shielding confidential data from prying eyes

Transacting online has become more commonplace than ever before. Activities such as online banking, e-commerce, and even investing depend on technology as they involve the exchange of sensitive and confidential information. And with the number of financial transactions soaring, securing these transactions had become a top priority for businesses in every sector.

But the threat landscape has become increasingly complex, marked by determined and well-funded adversaries, with sophisticated tools at their disposal; to the point where common wisdom when it comes to threats is that it is no longer a matter of “if”, but rather “when”.

This is why a growing number of companies turned to encryption technology to help them secure their financial transactions and other confidential data, both at rest and while in transit. Encryption serves as a means to ensure secure communications and keep them safe from third-party interference. It involves the use of mathematical algorithms to transform data into an unreadable form, to keep it safe from the prying eyes of bad actors and other malefactors.

For businesses that conducted financial transactions, encryption technology provides value for many different business use cases. It safeguards online banking transactions, mitigates credit card fraud, protects digital signatures during fund transfers between accounts and serves other critical functions.

By employing encryption, businesses could effectively shield sensitive financial information from threat actors looking for personal gain or intending harm to customers. Additionally, encryption assists companies in complying with regulations like the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) or the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

At the event, industry experts unpacked how data encryption could help ensure companies remain compliant with data privacy regulations, as well as enjoy the benefits that embarking on an encryption journey brings to an organisation.

They also unpacked what regulations recommended in terms of data encryption and data encryption best practices. In addition, they discussed why data encryption had become a critical part of the security mix and delved into the pain points that could be solved by using data encryption in the business.

