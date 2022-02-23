Alviva set to report huge spike in earnings

Alviva Holdings’ headline earnings per share (Heps) will more than double in the six-month period ended 31 December 2021, it said on Wednesday, sending its share price sharply higher.

The technology holding company, which owns IT distributors Pinnacle, Axiz and Tarsus, said in a trading update on Wednesday that Heps will rise by between 125% and 145% to between R2.47 and R2.69/share.

“The group has delivered an excellent set of results, with all operating entities performing either to or in excess of our expectations,” the company said.

Headline earnings will be as high as R305-million, Alviva said, from R139-million a year ago.

Core earnings per share will raise by between 77% and 91%, a reporting measure which the company said better allows shareholders to evaluate its underlying operational performance.

The share price leapt higher on the news, trading as much as 16.2% up in intraday trading on Wednesday at R19.75/share.

Alviva said it expects to publish its interim financial results on 1 March. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media