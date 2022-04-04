AMD splashes $1.9-billion on chip start-up Pensando

Chip designer AMD said on Monday it would acquire cloud start-up Pensando for US$1.9-billion to bolster its data centre products and capitalise on booming demand from cloud and enterprise sectors.

AMD said the deal value does not include working capital and other adjustments.

Pensando, which was founded in 2017 by a group of four ex-Cisco Systems engineers, counts Goldman Sachs and Microsoft’s cloud unit Azure as its customers.

The start-up makes a fully programmable processor and a software platform, which helps enterprise clients and data centre customers to function more like cloud computing data centres like Amazon’s Amazon Web Services.

In cloud computing, customers can order as much computing power as needed in different parts of the world with a few mouse clicks. The software takes care of the mechanics of shuffling the data to the right physical machines.

The lucrative data centre chip business is rife with competition, with AMD rivals Intel and Nvidia stepping up their offerings to grab market share and as software to ensure that chip performance is optimum is becoming an increasingly important part of chip makers’ offerings.

Only last month, Nvidia had released a new chip to speed up artificial intelligence functions in data centres.

The deal, which would enable AMD to add Pensando’s platform to its line of processors and graphics chips, is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Pensando CEO Prem Jain and the entire team will join AMD’s Data Center Solutions Group. — Chavi Mehta and Jane Lanhee Lee, (c) 2022 Reuters