Anker 535 PowerHouse guides small businesses through load shedding

The Anker 535 PowerHouse – a standout product from a range of solutions offered by Anker, the number one mobile charging brand in the world – has emerged as a vital ally for small businesses bracing for South Africa’s most severe load shedding season yet.

This versatile and robust portable power station provides the necessary support to help businesses mitigate the disruptions caused by planned and unplanned power outages. At the heart of the Anker 535 PowerHouse is its whopping 512Wh battery.

This impressive powerhouse of energy offers a remarkable ability to keep essential equipment and/or appliances running, as well as core business devices charged for extended periods. With the prospect of increased load shedding and lengthier power outages still looming as we venture further into winter, let’s see how the Anker 535 PowerHouse can assist small businesses and retailers during these challenging times.

Maintaining seamless operations

For businesses that rely on electronic systems like point-of-sale terminals, uninterrupted power supply is paramount. The Anker 535 PowerHouse, with its myriad of ports and outlets that cater to a broad range of devices, can efficiently power these critical devices. Additionally, with two AC outlets it can accommodate devices up to 500W and power appliances like lamps, fans, or small heaters.

It also includes a USB-C port that supports fast charging at up to 60W, three USB-A ports, and a 12V vehicle-style outlet, ensuring smaller devices like smartphones, laptops, or tablets and wi-fi routers can stay powered up during blackouts. Designed to be versatile, the Anker 535 is invaluable to support continued smooth business operations, processing of transactions and maintain excellent customer service in spite of power outages.

Preserving product integrity

For retailers selling perishable goods such as food or certain beauty products, power outages pose a serious threat to product quality and safety. The Anker 535 PowerHouse can power small refrigerators or cooling units, helping to maintain product integrity and prevent loss due to spoilage. This reliable power solution can be a game changer for small businesses, protecting their inventory and preserving their reputation for quality.

Supporting communication and connectivity

In today’s digital world, constant connectivity is crucial for businesses. Whether it’s communicating with suppliers, responding to customer inquiries or simply staying updated with market trends, businesses can’t afford to be disconnected. The Anker 535 PowerHouse, with its power-saving mode, ensures that your phones, tablets and other communication devices stay charged. By cutting off power when a device is fully charged, this optimises battery usage, ensuring businesses remain connected and operational.

Optimising every charge cycle

The power station’s recharging capabilities also inspire confidence. An included 120W AC adapter and a USB-C port that allows for 60W charging ensures that, when the power does come back on, the PowerHouse can be efficiently recharged, preparing it for the next outage period.

Additionally, a standout feature of the Anker 535 PowerHouse is its user-friendly, informative LED display. This feature is particularly useful during a power outage as it provides real-time updates about the power station’s status. It shows the current battery level, real-time input and output wattages and even the estimated time remaining to power connected devices or to recharge the station. In the midst of a blackout, having such detailed and accurate information can bring considerable peace of mind.

Anker’s commitment to providing smart energy solutions is evident in the 535 PowerHouse’s power-saving mode. This automatic function turns off the power station once all connected devices are fully charged, preserving precious energy for when its needed most. This thoughtful feature ensures that maximum usage can be optimised from every charge cycle.

Facilitating after-dark operations

Many businesses operate into the evening, and without adequate lighting, both safety and productivity can be compromised. The Anker 535 PowerHouse can power a variety of lighting solutions, enabling businesses to continue their operations safely and efficiently after dark. From illuminating storefronts to keeping workshop floors lit, this power station plays a pivotal role in ensuring business continuity during load shedding periods.

Even though it’s unable to power high-load devices, the Anker 535 PowerHouse has been tried and tested and is a champion in handling multiple standard devices simultaneously, thus providing a practical and efficient solution to the challenges that load shedding imposes on small businesses and retailers. By ensuring seamless operations, preserving product quality, supporting connectivity, optimising its own charge cycles, and facilitating after-dark operations, this power station is a dependable business partner to surviving load shedding.

About Anker

Anker is the world’s number 1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car and on the go. Anker kick-started the GaN (gallium nitride) revolution in 2018 by introducing the first commercially available GaN-powered fast charger. Today, Anker has continued to innovate in the charging space by introducing new charging accessories for virtually all mobile devices. This includes wall plugs, solar and wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks and high-capacity portable power stations. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and its products, can be found at www.anker.com.