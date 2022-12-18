    NEWSLETTER

    Army deployed to four Eskom power stations

    Government has deployed the army to four power stations as theft and vandalism add to the inability of Eskom to meet electricity demand.
    Government has deployed the army to four power stations as theft and vandalism add to the inability of state-owned utility Eskom to meet electricity demand.

    Members of the South African National Defence Force were deployed at the Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka coal-fired power stations in the eastern Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon, the utility’s media desk said in a WhatsApp message.

    Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

    Eskom is currently removing 6GW through load shedding from the national electricity grid, resulting in outages of as long four hours two or three times a day. It has implemented power cuts on 191 days of 2022 as it tries to balance demand and supply that’s hampered by ageing plants that continuously break down.  — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP

