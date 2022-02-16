BCX extends its network into Teraco’s data centres

BCX has extended its network into Teraco’s Johannesburg and Cape Town data centres, the Telkom-owned ICT services company said on Wednesday.

This will allow BCX to provide its clients with an end-to-end managed network service across multi-domain software-defined networking (SDN) ecosystems, extending from the access domain into the cloud, it said in a statement.

It will allow it to deliver an integrated security management and cybersecurity service.

“In partnering with Teraco, our clients will benefit from enhanced performance and resilience required to fulfil their digital transformation business imperatives,” said Mervyn Goliath, managing executive for BCX Data Networks, in a statement. “This highly scalable, end-to-end SDN can support business intent while ensure security across the entire attack surface.”

Businesses can now consume a comprehensive managed network service across a multi-domain SDN ecosystem that includes software-defined access across branch and campus, software-defined wide-area networks and software-defined data centres via the cloud on-ramps located in Teraco, the company explained. These include access through Microsoft Express Route and AWS Direct Connect.

BCX Data Networks has completed its own billion-rand investment in SDN expansion.

“By extending its network into Teraco, BCX takes advantage of the interconnectedness of these prime data centre estates which will connect through a terabit capable BCX optical high-speed network, with optical-fibre-ring on-ramps to Teraco Cape Town and Teraco Isando,” it said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media