Big renewable energy expansion announced for South Africa

Juwi, a German renewable energy plant developer, plans to start developing 1GW of wind, solar and so-called hybrid power plants in South Africa this year.

The projects add to more than 1.5GW of wind power, 2GW of solar energy and 500MW of hybrid plants the unit of MVV Energie is already developing in the country, Juwi said in a statement on Wednesday. Hybrid projects often include battery storage.

Juwi said the 84MW Wolf Wind Project in the Eastern Cape, which it developed for Red Rocket Energy, has completed its financial arrangements and construction has begun. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP