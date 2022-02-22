Bitcoin proves it’s no match for gold in a time of crisis

Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low, tumbling along with equities as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine weighed on risk appetite.

The largest cryptocurrency dropped as low as US$36 831 on Tuesday morning in Asia after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s recognising two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.

Bitcoin dipped below the $40 000 level over the weekend and kept weakening as the Ukraine crisis deepened, undermining the argument that cryptocurrencies are a haven in times of geopolitical turmoil. At the same time, gold has reached its highest level since June.

“In the globe’s latest maelstrom — US/Russia/Ukraine — bitcoin, the asset purported to be the answer to every question, has quietly weakened and is notably underperforming its arch-enemy, gold,” said John Roque of 22V Research in a note on Monday.

Roque predicted bicoin may fall below $30 000 as traders increasingly favour gold, potentially pushing bullion to an all-time high. — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP