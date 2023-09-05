Bluegrass renews Umbraco Gold partnership as growth continues

Continuing a 15-year relationship, Bluegrass Digital recently renewed its Umbraco Gold partnership. As Africa’s first Umbraco Gold Partner, the Bluegrass team is excited to continue this relationship as one of Umbraco’s closest and most valued partners.

During this time, the creative technology company has used Umbraco CMS to design, build and manage web and mobile solutions across more than 300 projects. In 2022 Bluegrass was recognised by a prestigious global award for the Petrofac.com at the annual Umbraco Awards held in Denmark.

For Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant, renewing this partnership quite simply makes good business sense. “As the leading .NET open-source CMS platform, Umbraco offers us the freedom to design bespoke digital experience platforms using the solutions best suited to the job,” he said.

Our partners have the opportunity to influence the future of Umbraco as a project, service and community

“Additionally, having a closer relationship with Umbraco HQ allows us to connect with the right experts, which improves the level of service we can deliver to our customers. This, in turn, builds trust and boosts business growth,” he said. And Bluegrass is consistently upskilling its team using Umbraco’s education courses, so they know how properly to use the latest features.”

In addition to keeping product knowledge up to date, the company is also supporting the growth of Umbraco Cloud with the recent addition of Umbraco Commerce, an extension to Umbraco CMS to provide full ecommerce capabilities, Durrant added.

“This is something we are already employing in some of our new e-commerce projects.”

“Our partners have the opportunity to influence the future of Umbraco as a project, service and community. As such, it is so important that we work with brands who know who we are and understand what we do,” said Umbraco partner manager Jonas Poulsen.

Partner

“It’s an incredibly great pleasure to continue our relationship with Bluegrass Digital as an Umbraco Gold partner and we look forward to working closely with them for many years to come,” Poulsen said.

G2’s recent user satisfaction survey rated Umbraco higher than some of the industry’s most well-known proprietary software solutions. “This is because Umbraco’s CMS delivers the speed, flexibility, support and ease of use that developers, site owners, content managers and designers are after,” said Durrant. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Umbraco.”

About Bluegrass Digital

Bluegrass Digital is a leading provider of digital web and mobile solutions for business. We simplify tech. We help you design, architect and build digital products and services, ensuring you transform and succeed in a digital world. With over 24 years of experience and a proven track record, Bluegrass Digital offers expert knowledge and its unique offering that is centred on service delivery excellence.