BREAKING | Werner Kapp named as new CEO of Altron

Former Dimension Data CEO Werner Kapp has been appointed as CEO of JSE-listed technology group Altron, replacing Mteto Nyati, who stepped down recently.

Kapp, who had led Dimension Data for little over a year following the resignation of Grant Bodley, will take the reins at the Bill Venter-founded group with effect from 1 October, Altron said in a statement on Thursday.

Altron executive chairman Stewart van Graan said the group appointed Kapp after a “rigorous search and recruitment process by the board”.

“Werner will drive our vision as Altron to become a preeminent technology services provider with ambitions to strengthen our local and global presence in the digital solutions market. This is a market where the opportunity is substantial,” Van Graan said.

Kapp was at Dimension Data for 22 years, culminating in his appointment last year as CEO.

“This is an exciting and challenging opportunity, and I look forward to working with the board and employees in taking Altron to its next phase of growth as a successful and sustainable business that responds to our customers’ challenges,” Kapp said in the statement.

Van Graan, who has been acting as CEO since end-June when Nyati left Altron, will revert to his role as non-executive chairman from 1 October. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

Get the latest South African tech news