The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) arrested several former executives of state-owned rail and freight company Transnet on Monday.

The unidentified individuals are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday morning, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a brief statement. It didn’t identify the executives, but various media reports have confirmed they include former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and former chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

The Zondo commission into state capture and corruption released a report in February in which it identified R41.2-billion of irregular contracts at Transnet and recommended that prosecutors investigate former CEO Siyabonga Gama and other officials.

BREAKING :Former Transnet CEO and CFO Brian Molefe and Anoj Sing along with Gupta linked Regiments Capital executives Litha Nyhonyha and Niven Pillay are appearing for bail at the Palm Ridge Specialised Court. pic.twitter.com/ddCQXSmdIj — Mbalenhle Mthethwa (@MbalikaMthethwa) August 29, 2022

Gama, who was fired as CEO in 2018, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday after appearing on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in May, along with Garry Pita, the company’s former acting chief financial officer, and three other men. — S’thembile Cele, (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media