Cellphone tower battery thieves nabbed in KZN - TechCentral

The Hawks in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday arrested three suspects on the N2 after they were found in possession of reportedly stolen cellphone network batteries.

The arrests were made by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Port Shepstone K9.

In a statement, spokeswoman Andrea Naicker said the Hawks pounced on the three after receiving information of a van travelling on the N2 to Port Shepstone loaded with a number of cellphone tower batteries.

“The Hawks, together with the Port Shepstone K9 and LCRC, immediately responded to the information and the bakkie in question was located around the Hibberdene area where the members noticed five suspects offloading batteries at an outbuilding of a scrapyard,” said Naicker.

As police officials approached the property, two suspects fled and three suspects aged between 26 and 35 were arrested for possession of stolen goods.

Police recovered 48 cellphone tower batteries — 24 Vodacom batteries and 24 Colide batteries weighing around 90kg each — to the total value of R480 000 and the bakkie estimated at R280 000, which was reported as stolen. The vehicle has since been impounded.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in a district court on Thursday and are expected to face charges relating to possession of stolen goods. — SANews