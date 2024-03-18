Clicks steps up online shopping drive

Health and wellness retailer Clicks has opened its first in-house e-commerce fulfilment facility as it presses the accelerator on its online shopping strategy.

The 2 232m² fulfilment centre is located in Montague Gardens in Cape Town, and will serve customers across the country, the retailer said in a statement on Monday.

“It represents Clicks’ entry into the realm of omnichannel warehousing and is the largest Clicks store to date, with capacity to deliver up to 1.4 million parcels per annum,” it said.

The warehouse will reduce delivery times, particularly for customers in Cape Town, who can now expect next-day delivery, said Clicks managing executive Vikash Singh.

The company also said it will shift to eco-friendly packaging and renewable energy sources to reduce its carbon footprint and cut out waste.

The new warehouse is powered by renewable energy sources, including solar PV. It estimates that carbon emissions saved will equate to about 500t/year. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media