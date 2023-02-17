Unlocking small and medium business’s potential and fostering their expansion requires integrating them into the digital economy. But far too many SMEs in South Africa continue to be shut out of digitalisation potential due to a lack of internal technological expertise, limited access to effective solutions or a lack of funding.

That’s the view of Jessica Harvey, business unit manager at Tarsus On Demand (TOD), who says that addressing the challenges is complex and broad and one organisation can’t do it all alone.

This is why cloud aggregators are the key to unlocking SMBs potential in South Africa, says Harvey. Service providers need to become channel partners working together to address the issues and offering suitable and economical solutions to the end-user communities. While some independent software vendors (ISVs) are skilled at developing new cloud solutions for specialised needs, others have tried and tested solutions for specific business needs – such as payroll and HR, for instance.

Magic happens when these abilities, skills and resources are pooled in one marketplace

“Magic happens when these abilities, skills and resources are pooled in one marketplace. This is where an aggregator comes to the rescue. TOD plays the role of pulling together solution providers that can deliver the appropriate business outcomes to the end user,” says Harvey.

“SMBs who use our ecosystem of cloud providers gain from knowing they are working with a proven Tarsus On Demand partner who is skilled at handling business issues as well as technical needs. The cloud provider can assist them in creating a successful and agile cloud strategy that complies with the laws or regulations like the Protection of Personal Information Act and also ensure that all data security concerns are addressed,” she says.

SMBs in South Africa must carefully navigate the challenges posed by a lack of technical expertise, data security concerns, regulatory compliance and cost pressures. TOD helps to fast-track digital adoption and addresses these obstacles by providing not only the relevant and specific business-focused solution, but also the required technical support that then frees up SME to focus on their core business operations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harvey says that digitalisation of South Africa’s SMBs is essential for expanding the South African economy and improving inclusion. Our goal is to close the digital exclusion gap for SMBs so that they can boost their productivity and improve efficiencies by using cloud-based solutions to modernise their operations.

SMEs can harness the opportunities provided by cloud computing to grow their operations and compete in the market by leveraging the offering from a marketplace that aggregates as-a-service solutions tailored to the demands of the smaller firms.

About Tarsus On Demand

Tarsus On Demand, a division of Tarsus Technology Group, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to smoothly transition their businesses to the cloud and software as a service. The dynamic team works closely with channel partners to help their customers architect and deploy cloud solutions that support growth, efficiency, agility and innovation.

Tarsus On Demand offers channel partners access to aggregated offerings from leading cloud service providers as well as to tools that enable them to provide customers with seamless access to cloud products and services. Partners can accelerate their move to the cloud by tapping into the company’s established skills base and direct vendor relationships.

Recognised as the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) of the Year award winner for four years in a row (2018 to 2021), Tarsus On Demand has also won several industry awards including the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021, Acronis Cyberfit Distributor of the Year 2021 and Mimecast Managed Services Partner of the Year 2021. This has allowed Tarsus On Demand to establish itself as a leading cloud enablement partner for resellers looking to provide clients with business solutions.

More information about Tarsus On Demand is available at www.tarsusondemand.co.za. You can also find the company on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.