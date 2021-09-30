Cloud apps: The difference between thriving and surviving in 2021

PJ Bishop, vice president for services at Sage Africa and Middle East, is well positioned to discuss the tools that make a tangible difference to the life of a business owner, and the impact they have on profitability and the bottom line. In addition to his role at Sage, PJ speaks about the technology he uses in his side-hustle – a practice encouraged by Sage, so its employees deeply understand the needs of its customers.

If you have any doubt about introducing cloud applications to your core business, this podcast will answer your most pressing questions. Bishop touches on the practical concerns and how businesses can move forward with the adoption of cloud apps.

We discuss invisible accounting, invisible banking and artificial intelligence – all baked into Sage’s core suite. The benefits of being plugged into this global engine are clear.

Enjoy the discussion!

