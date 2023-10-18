Get speedy, reliable connectivity for SMEs with HPE Aruba

Small and medium-sized enterprises need more than just a basic internet connection to thrive. Speedy connectivity, built-in security and best-in-class services have become essential for the success of these businesses.

With the right technology infrastructure in place, SMEs can achieve the peace of mind they need to focus on growing their business rather than grappling with network-related issues.

Reliable, rapid connectivity

Speedy connectivity is the lifeblood of modern SMEs. In an era where transactions happen in real-time and customers demand instant gratification, slow internet can be a major hurdle to business growth.

This connectivity enables SMEs to complete tasks and transactions far more efficiently. It accelerates data transfer, allowing teams to collaborate seamlessly, access cloud-based applications and communicate with customers and suppliers without annoying delays.

Not only can improved productivity be a game-changer for SMEs looking to compete with their corporate counterparts, but it also helps them give their online presence a boost and engage with their customers more effectively. It supports responsive websites, fast e-commerce transactions and high-quality video conferencing, all of which are key for modern customer interactions.

A slow website or unreliable video conferencing, on the other hand, can drive customers away.

Backup, security

High-speed connectivity also facilitates quick and efficient data backup and recovery, ensuring that critical business information is protected. It reduces the risk of data loss and minimises downtime in the event of a disaster. This peace of mind is invaluable for SMEs.

Similarly, considering how the threat landscape has become increasingly complex and sophisticated, SMEs are constantly concerned about the risk of cyberattacks. After all, a successful breach against an SME can be catastrophic.

Built-in security is a non-negotiable requirement for smaller entities to protect their networks, and alongside them, their customer data. All businesses handle sensitive customer information at some point, and losing this data can lead to severe legal and financial consequences. Built-in security features like firewalls, intrusion detection systems and encryption help safeguard sensitive data and prevent unauthorised access.

Staying ahead of the curve

To remain competitive and provide excellent customer experiences, SMEs need access to industry-leading services. These services often go beyond basic connectivity and include features such as the ability to manage services from a single, cloud-based console.

And because SMEs experience fluctuations in demand and growth, they need connectivity solutions that can be scaled up or down to match demand, ensuring that they only pay for what they use, and have the flexibility they need, without worrying about over or under-provisioning.

SMEs also need services that are cost-effective and offer a low total cost of ownership in the long run. They need solutions that don’t require massive capital outlays, expensive hardware, and on-site IT personnel, as these are simply unaffordable.

In addition, they also need solutions that provide uptime assurance and responsive customer support. This is crucial for SMEs, as downtime can result in significant revenue loss. Moreover, solutions that can be easily installed and managed without the need for specialised skills are a must for smaller businesses.

By investing in the right solution, SMEs can free themselves from the burden of network-related problems and focus on what they do best: growing their business.

The ideal solution

To address these challenges, Tarsus Distribution, in conjunction with HPE and Aruba Instant On, has the ideal networking solution for SMEs, one that offers a perfect blend of simplicity, reliability and cost-effectiveness tailored to the unique needs of these businesses.

The solution was designed with SMEs in mind, providing a hassle-free installation process that even those without IT expertise can manage. The intuitive setup and configuration make it an ideal choice for businesses that may not have dedicated IT staff. This plug-and-play simplicity allows SMEs to quickly set up their network without the need for extensive technical support.

One of Instant On’s most compelling advantages is its scalability. As SMEs grow and evolve, the solution can easily expand with them, giving them the flexibility to add access points and devices as they need to, and ensuring that the network grows seamlessly to accommodate increased demands without a complete overhaul.

Packed with features

Furthermore, it provides enterprise-grade reliability and performance, ensuring that critical applications run smoothly and customer interactions remain uninterrupted; and its cloud-based management console lets SMEs manage their networks remotely, making it easy to monitor and configure their network even when off-site.

Aruba Instant On also comes packed full of security features and complies with the WPA3 standard for wireless security to ensure data remains safe, and the business is compliant.

Between its user-friendly setup, scalability, reliability, security and cost-effectiveness, there’s no doubt that Aruba Instant On is the right choice for SMEs connectivity needs. If you would like to know more, contact Tarsus Distribution.