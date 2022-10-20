Continuous load shedding all weekend: Eskom

The outlook for load shedding for the foreseeable future is not great: Eskom will cut the power continuously at various stages all weekend.

This comes after the utility said earlier on Thursday that it wouldn’t suspend load shedding at 5am as previously communicated and that stage-3 cuts would continue all day.

Eskom does plan to suspend load shedding on Friday – between 5am and 4pm, but it will then continue at either stage 3 or stage 2 all weekend, including at night.

This, then, is the updated schedule:

Thursday, 20 October: Stage 3 all day

Stage 3 all day Friday, 21 October: Stage 3 from midnight to 5am and from 4pm to midnight

Stage 3 from midnight to 5am and from 4pm to midnight Saturday, 22 October: Stage 3 from midnight to 5am, following by stage 2 for the rest of the day

Stage 3 from midnight to 5am, following by stage 2 for the rest of the day Sunday, 23 October: Stage 2 all day

Eskom said it will provide a further update on Sunday, or as soon as any significant changes occur to the system.

The utility once again blamed plant breakdowns for the continued power cuts.