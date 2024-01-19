Dan Marokane to take reins at Eskom on 1 March

Dan Marokane will take the reins at troubled state-owned electricity utility on 1 March, group chairman Mteto Nyati announced on Friday, more than a year after the departure of André de Ruyter.

Eskom had previously indicated that Marokane would take the hot seat at the utility by no later than 31 March.

Marokane, who is no stranger to Eskom, will have his work cut out turning around the deeply troubled company in a politically charged environment. His task will be reducing and ending load shedding that has plagued South Africa for more than 15 years, crimping economic growth.

Eskom employees were excited to hear that Dan will rejoin the company. They remember his hands-on leadership

“On behalf of the Eskom board, I officially welcome Dan to the organisation. Eskom employees were excited to hear that Dan will rejoin the company. They remember his hands-on leadership style that is needed right now,” said Nyati in a statement.

“The board wishes him well as he steers Eskom in the right direction and leading its turnaround from the front. We have confidence in his capabilities, as well as those of the leadership and staff of Eskom, to turn the organisation around.”

Eskom has been led by Calib Cassim, its chief financial officer, on an interim basis since the controversial exit of De Ruyter last February.

“The board expresses its deepest gratitude to Calib Cassim for his leadership and the stability he brought as the acting group chief executive. His dedication and commitment as well as his efforts to keep management and staff focused and motivated, have not gone unnoticed. Through his stewardship, Eskom managed to navigate through challenges and achieved significant milestones,” said Nyati.

Government announced Marokane’s appointment as CEO in early December. He was previously Eskom’s head of group capital. He had been serving as acting CEO of sugar producer Tongaat Hulett. — (c) 2024 NewsCentral Media