Dean Richards takes reins at Ricoh South Africa

Dean Richards, a financial services veteran with a proven track record in business leadership and transformation, has taken the reins at Ricoh South Africa as interim CEO.

Richards replaces Jacques van Wyk, who played a defining role in Ricoh South Africa’s transition towards a services-led business built on a portfolio of industry-leading managed document and digital workspace solutions.

He comes to Ricoh South Africa with four decades of experience, recently forming part of a team that developed a comprehensive, tech-driven life insurance offering at Investec. Richards started his career at Old Mutual in 1984, and moved up the ranks into roles such as GM of Old Mutual Broker Distribution, MD of Fairbairn Capital and CEO of Old Mutual/Skandia-BSAM China.

After leaving Old Mutual, Richards focused on leadership roles that entailed building new businesses or transforming existing companies to unlock their full potential.

“We thank Jacques for his significant contributions to Ricoh South Africa’s success over his 15 years with us,” said Tina Smith, CEO, International Region, at Ricoh Europe. “During this time, he has helped to position Ricoh South Africa as a leading player in the managed document services sector.

“We are pleased to welcome a leader of Dean’s depth and experience on board to oversee the continued transition of our business in the strategically important South African market. Dean will work with the excellent management team we have in place in South Africa to drive growth and execute on our global strategy in the months ahead.”

