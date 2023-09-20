Digimune inks loss-of-funds warranty agreement with Quicksure

Digimune, leader in the field in real-time internet monitoring, online security warranties and cybersecurity training, has inked a deal to extend its loss-of-funds warranty to customers of Quicksure, one of the top short-term insurance underwriting managers in South Africa.

Simon Campbell-Young, a director at Digimune, says that this initiative is a direct response to the surge in cyber fraud, spurred by the exponential growth of digital transactions.

Shaheen Rajab, CEO of Quicksure, adds: “This digital age provides many calculable conveniences but also adds a new dynamic of digital risk. Sadly, most people remain uneducated when considering these modern-day digital risks and their potential impacts on one’s financial security, which is exactly why this rather inexpensive insurance-derived solution is the answer.”

Our legal experts will take action, issuing cease and desist letters and pursuing legal recourse if necessary

The loss-of-funds warranty from Digimune offers a robust financial safeguard against potential instances of financial fraud encompassing banking, credit and debit card issues, hacking, online theft, identity theft, phishing, and more.

Quicksure customers can make arrangements through One Loyalty, an end-to-end value-added product and services solutions company, and access the product via an online platform ensuring the entire customer journey is seamless.

Campbell-Young says: “In the unfortunate event of a user falling prey to hacking, or any other form of fraudulent activity, not only will their funds be reimbursed but they will also gain access to a suite of supplementary value-added services integral to the offering.”

These value-added perks encompass complimentary Norton security software and unrestricted entry to the company’s cyber-training portal, designed to enhance users’ digital literacy and awareness. The training portal is packed full of animated video content outlining cybersecurity best practices, helping users recognise spam e-mails, phishing attempts and even vishing, which involves phone-based phishing attempts.

Digimune – comprehensive monitoring

Additionally, Digimune has implemented comprehensive monitoring of the dark web, diligently tracking instances of customers’ leaked or compromised credentials that might appear on illicit marketplaces.

Moreover, Digimune’s package encompasses legal and restitution services. Campbell-Young notes: “Included in the package is a designated value of complimentary legal services, tailored specifically to combat online crime. For instance, if a hack results in a malicious actor exploiting a customer’s identity to establish an unauthorised account, our legal team will intervene to resolve the matter between the customer and the relevant institution.”

To highlight the point, Campbell-Young provides an example: “In the event of a cyberbullying incident, our legal experts will take action, issuing cease and desist letters and pursuing legal recourse if necessary. This feature stresses the robust legal foundation of our product.”

Shaheen Rajab further notes: “With the fast-paced evolution of the digital age that we all facing today, it becomes somewhat impossible to keep track of the ever-evolving digital risk matrix and its potential impact when using the technology. Therefore, the product on offer is your ideal ‘shield’ to ensure you and your family’s ongoing peace of mind.”

This is a complete, thorough solution that shines the spotlight on our commitment to safeguarding individuals, Rajab says.