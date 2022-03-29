Disney+ South African pricing and launch date revealed

Walt Disney Co has announced the launch date and price of the Disney+ streaming service in South Africa. The company is launching in 42 new countries and 11 new territories this winter.

Disney+ will be launched in South Africa in 18 May at a price of R119/month. It will also be available on annual subscription at an upfront fee of R1 190.

For this price, subscribers will get access to up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set children’s profiles offering access to age-appropriate content.

The imminent launch adds to the already-competitive South African streaming video entertainment market, which includes the homegrown Showmax, owned MultiChoice Group, and international players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and BritBox.

Disney said on Tuesday that it will offer South African viewers thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and general entertainment from Star.

“Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau. In addition, the Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight … and Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings will also be available at launch,” the company said.

In general entertainment, subscribers will also be able to watch titles including The Simpsons, Queens and The Kardashians. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media