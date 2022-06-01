DStv cuts off four e.tv-owned channels

MultiChoice Group has dropped four e.tv channels from DStv after the Competition Tribunal ruled against e.tv parent eMedia in a dispute with the pay-television operator.

eMedia on Wednesday said DStv pulled the channels from its bouquets on Tuesday night, claiming it did so immediately after receiving news of the commission’s decision. The channels that have been removed from DStv are eExtra, eMovies, eMovies extra and eToonz.

eMedia took MultiChoice to the Competition Tribunal in April to seek relief after a renewed channel supply agreement between the parties saw the pay-TV provider opting not to carry the four channels.

“No reasons were provided for the ruling by the Competition Tribunal. The unannounced switch-off also left eMedia without sufficient time to communicate to viewers. Viewers are angry and disappointed that they are no longer able to see their programmes via the DStv platform,” eMedia claimed in a brief statement. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media