DStv Internet service launched: 220GB for R799

MultiChoice Group has launched a fixed-wireless Internet access service called DStv Internet in South Africa offering three data packages designed for streaming media.

Aimed at consumers who do not have access to fibre services, DStv Internet forms part of what the subscription broadcasting giant refers to as its “ongoing evolution from a traditional video entertainment business”.

“DStv Internet is a fixed-wireless-access service, which means that customers can now get connected to the Internet with a Sim card and Wi-Fi router – a perfect option for those who do not have fibre in their residential area but want to access the Internet regularly using various devices in their home,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Customers can choose from three data packages: 25GB, 110GB and 220GB/month on a 24-month contract. MultiChoice said it “selected” MTN South Africa as its network partner, presumably after a competitive bidding process. DStv Internet customers gets access to MTN’s 4G/LTE network, but not its 5G network.

What DStv Internet offers:

25GB anytime and 25GB night data: R299/month

110GB anytime and 110GB night data: R499/month

220GB anytime and 220GB night data: R799/month

DStv Internet does not require a DStv subscription and can be used on a standalone basis to access the Internet.

It includes a new, premium service called DStv Trusted Home, an AI-driven network security and Wi-Fi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary Irdeto, and Minim, which develops “intelligent networking” products.

The app is only available for use with DStv Internet routers. There are two router models that customers can purchase

DStv Trusted Home offers an iOS and Android app that puts subscribers in control of their Wi-Fi connection and protects their home network from online security threats and malicious attacks. It also has parental control features. The app is only available for use with DStv Internet routers. There are two router models that customers can purchase: the ZTE 286C & ZTE 286 R. The routers are included in MultiChoice’s bundle and contract offerings.

As part of the launch of DStv Internet, the first 20 000 customers will receive a free 12-month subscription to the DStv Trusted Home app. After 12 months, customers will have the chance to opt out or add a monthly charge of R30 to their DStv Internet bill. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media