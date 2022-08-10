e4’s Adri Führi on encouraging more women into tech careers

According to Statistics South Africa, only 23% of professionals in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) fields are women. This is clearly an opportunity for diversification and transformation.

Adri Führi is chief financial officer and transformation lead at e4. She is passionate about advocating for more female-led initiatives in the IT sector.

TechCentral spoke to Führi about her vision and her practical experiences.

The barriers to entry as a young learner have been lifted, she said: the subject choices are vast and the old assumptions about the IT industry are, well, old. And tech is certainly not just about coding.

Key messages from Führi include a discussion about how companies can go about choosing the right partners as well as making impactful investments into Stem fields. Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

Also, if you’re a computer enthusiast, don’t miss our newest podcast, Everything PC.

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media